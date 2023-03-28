Valeria Valencia Osorio, a woman from just 18 years oldthrough deceit he was killed victim of an attack with a knife in the east of Santiago de Cali.

The family of the murdered young woman, who was a senior high school student at the Humberto Jordán Mazuera educational institution, assures that her ex-partner, along with an alleged friend of hers and her boyfriend, who would be close to the alleged murderer, tricked her to end his life.

According to an investigation by the authorities, the alleged friend asked Valeria to take care of a little girl and she accepted.

Valeria left her home at 6:00 p.m. heading to Avenida Ciudad de Cali to pick up the minor and do the favor, but she returned lifeless: was stabbed multiple times close to the Río Cauca shopping center.

At 9:00 p.m. that same day, the accomplices of her ex-partner only stated that they had left her at the Los Mangos Police station. Hours later, the family learned of her death.

“We did not agree because the truth is that you see that man’s face and with it you tell him everything. She was too young to mess with such an old man, so we gave her a lot of advice and tried not to forbid her, because when one is forbidden something else, she puts her head in it. We just wanted her to realize that she was making a mistake by being with that person. About a week ago she decided to open her eyes and not continue with him, she told me that she was bored because she did not let her get out of it, she did not let her dress as she wanted, “she explained to Noticiero 90

Minutes a relative of the victim.

Valeria had recently ended her relationship with who would be her murderer, a man of Venezuelan nationality (like his friend, the accomplice) who He was several years apart. The two men were dedicated to working at traffic lights in the city.

“We have it fully identified, we are requesting the arrest warrant. We are also in contact with foreign authorities and Colombian Migration to locate this individual, who was his ex-partner,” said José Daniel Gualdrón, commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police.

Some residents of the Cinta Sardi and Comuneros II sectors, in commune 13, one of those that make up the so-called Aguablanca District, recognized Valeria as an applied student.

The Humberto Jordán Mazuera school, under the rectory of Erasmo Mina, expressed its pain over the death of the student:

“Damn violence that takes away our dreams, our student was murdered, a femicide. I raise my voice in protest, they continue to kill our women, they kill dreams.”

