They investigate the crime of a farm manager in Chiriguaná

Hernando Diaz Rodriguez48 years old, was killed with a firearm in an attack that occurred in the sector known as ‘The Playones’, rural area of ​​the municipality of Chiriguaná, Cesar.

According to the first versions, early Thursday morning Hernando Díaz, who managed a farm, was milking some livestock and was approached by criminals who shot at him.

The wounds were suffered in the head for what Dayz died immediately, leaving his body lying face down on the property, shirtless and in the middle of a mud of earth.

EL PILÓN learned from the community that near the body of the administrator they left painted on a rock the insignia of the AGC in the sector. Therefore, the authorities are investigating whether the armed group is behind the crime.

The investigation was left in charge of the members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, who were in charge of the technical inspection of the corpse.

The municipal government secretary, Edwin Royero, for his part, indicated that they were in a security meeting for the events that occurred in the rural area.