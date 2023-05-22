Home » They investigate the crime of a farm worker in Villanueva
José Luis Quintero Vargas, 18 years old, was killed with a firearm in events recorded on a farm, located in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Villanueva, La Guajira.

According to the first versions, some criminals entered the land in search of the owner, but an exchange of shots ensued, in which the young man was hit.

However, the La Guajira Police Department reported that they are verifying the facts to establish the motives for what happened at the farm located on a road that leads to Urumita.

Quintero Vargas was taken to the Urumita hospital where, shortly after, they reported his death from the two shots.

Criminalistics personnel inspected the corpse and transferred it to the Legal Medicine headquarters of the municipality of Fonseca.

