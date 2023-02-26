Home News They investigate the crime of a lender south of Valledupar
News

They investigate the crime of a lender south of Valledupar

by admin
They investigate the crime of a lender south of Valledupar

When he was sitting in a chair, they ended the life of the moneylender Robinson Carrascal Becerra, in an attack with a firearm that occurred in the San Martín neighborhood, south of Valledupar.
The murderer would be a subject on a motorcycle who approached Carrascal Becerra in a fried food business known as “Cholitos” to shoot at him and flee.

Becerra was shot in the head, for which he died immediately in full view of the inhabitants who were on 37th street with 18D race in the sector.
Later, a member of the community would have stolen a weapon that Becerra had and was detained by the authorities, according to the first versions.

Apparently, Becerra lived in the Cinco de Noviembre neighborhood, but he apparently went to the San Martín neighborhood to meet someone.

The investigation of the case was assumed by members of the Sijín of the National Police, who transferred the body to Legal Medicine.
With this fact, the violent deaths by firearms, knives and blunt force registered so far this year in the capital of Cesar rise to 21.

See also  Transportation, 600 million for additional services. Flexible hours with the mobility manager

You may also like

Schlein surprisingly wins the PD primaries and will...

They were ‘caught’ stealing in Neiva

The Euribor puts mortgage costs in Spain against...

“They all have the same story”

Antioquia: The sentence received by a man who...

The hotel fired the cleaning staff and received...

Pulled off the viaduct, the driver died, section...

Condemn man who attacked ‘Canelo’ with a polisher

JP Morgan endorses investments with Banco Sabadell

Milan lights up for MuseoCity, the festival of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy