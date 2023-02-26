When he was sitting in a chair, they ended the life of the moneylender Robinson Carrascal Becerra, in an attack with a firearm that occurred in the San Martín neighborhood, south of Valledupar.

The murderer would be a subject on a motorcycle who approached Carrascal Becerra in a fried food business known as “Cholitos” to shoot at him and flee.

Becerra was shot in the head, for which he died immediately in full view of the inhabitants who were on 37th street with 18D race in the sector.

Later, a member of the community would have stolen a weapon that Becerra had and was detained by the authorities, according to the first versions.

Apparently, Becerra lived in the Cinco de Noviembre neighborhood, but he apparently went to the San Martín neighborhood to meet someone.

The investigation of the case was assumed by members of the Sijín of the National Police, who transferred the body to Legal Medicine.

With this fact, the violent deaths by firearms, knives and blunt force registered so far this year in the capital of Cesar rise to 21.