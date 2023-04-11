The members of the Sijin investigate the events surrounding the death of a man murdered in a house in the San Martín neighborhood, south of Valledupar.

According to judicial sources, the subject still unidentified he was found lying on the floor from the house with stab wounds.

apparently the body was reported by some residents of the sector who came to the property located in the 18E race of the popular sector to bring him a lunch.

EL PILÓN learned from the community that the man lived alone in the area and it is unknown who would have materialized the crime.

The man’s body was taken to the city’s Legal Medicine headquarters where it is expected to be identified.

With this case, the streak of more than ten days that Valledupar had faced with homicides was broken. The last one had been registered on the right bank of the city at the end of last March.