Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, he was murdered. Edwin Ricardo Rondon Ramirez, of Venezuelan nationality, in an attack with a firearm perpetrated in the Nueve de Marzo neighborhood, on the right bank of Valledupar.

The murderer would be a subject who approached Rondón Ramírez to shoot at him when he was walking on foot at block 25 of the popular sector.

“When inquiring people from the sector, they state that they only heard the detonations produced by a firearm, the facts and motives are the subject of investigation”, reported the National Police.

Edwin Ricardo Rondon, 32 years oldHe died immediately from a shot to the head. The homicide investigation was carried out by the members of the Sijin of the National Police, who were in charge of transferring the corpse to Legal Medicine of the city.

with this case amount to 17 violent deaths by firearms, knives and blunt force registered so far this year in Valledupar.