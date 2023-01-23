Home News They investigate the death of a 3-month-old baby who arrived at the HRPL with signs of abuse
News

They investigate the death of a 3-month-old baby who arrived at the HRPL with signs of abuse

by admin
They investigate the death of a 3-month-old baby who arrived at the HRPL with signs of abuse

At noon this Monday, the death of a three-month-old boy who was taken by his mother to the Rosario Pumarejo de López de Valledupar Hospital was reported.

According to the authorities’ report, the little boy had bruises on different parts of his body and when consulting the mother, she reported that on Saturday she went to the store and left him with his father. Upon returning, he found the child with the injuries that would have been caused by his parent because he allegedly provided first aid when he realized that the baby was choking on a cough that caused him to have the flu.

“At the time of admission to the medical center, he presented bruises in multiple parts of the body (legs, abdomen, back, head), hematoma in the right parieto-occipital region and fracture in the right parieto-occipital region, which led to his death in hospital,” It was known through the police report.

Therefore, medical personnel notified the authorities and officials of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the corpse in order to perform the necropsy and establish the causes of death of the infant.

In addition, the case was brought to the attention of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare.

See also  Hunan's GDP is expected to reach nearly 5 trillion yuan in 2022- Chinadaily.com.cn

You may also like

They didn’t need Messi: PSG thrashed Cassel 7-0...

³һ ȫн鸡12ƼͨΥ–

Short and long-term measures announced by the Petro...

Three-year epidemic prevention costs are high, local governments...

SENA welcomed more than 36,000 new apprentices –...

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday, January 26,...

Liga BetPlay 2023: Schedule for the start of...

Parranda in Valledupar ended in bullets; there were...

On the second day of the Lunar New...

Yanfri and his ‘aunt Paola’ launched a campaign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy