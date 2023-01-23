At noon this Monday, the death of a three-month-old boy who was taken by his mother to the Rosario Pumarejo de López de Valledupar Hospital was reported.

According to the authorities’ report, the little boy had bruises on different parts of his body and when consulting the mother, she reported that on Saturday she went to the store and left him with his father. Upon returning, he found the child with the injuries that would have been caused by his parent because he allegedly provided first aid when he realized that the baby was choking on a cough that caused him to have the flu.

“At the time of admission to the medical center, he presented bruises in multiple parts of the body (legs, abdomen, back, head), hematoma in the right parieto-occipital region and fracture in the right parieto-occipital region, which led to his death in hospital,” It was known through the police report.

Therefore, medical personnel notified the authorities and officials of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the corpse in order to perform the necropsy and establish the causes of death of the infant.

In addition, the case was brought to the attention of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare.

