They investigate the former mayor of Riosucio for appointing a bachelor as police inspector

By appointment of a Police Inspector, the Office of the Prosecutor – The person designated in the township of Belén de Bajirá, apparently, did not meet the requirements for the position.

For appointing and installing as Rural Police Inspector a person who did not meet the requirements required by law for such a position, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated a charge sheet against Luis Fernando González Lascarro, who was serving as mayor in charge of Riosucio , crashed.

The events date back to October 29, 2020 when González Lascarro, in his capacity as municipal representative, appointed Darío Antonio Novoa Padilla as Rural Police Inspector of the township of Belén de Bajirá (Chocó) without taking into account that, for such dignity , the completion and approval of the studies of the Law degree was required, as provided in article 206 of Law 1801 of 2016 in its 3rd paragraph, and the one chosen as an academic formation only registered in his resume the title of bachelor.

Likewise, charges were filed against Darío Antonio Novoa Padilla, in his capacity as Police Inspector, and Marledis Mena Arroyo, who at the time of the events was working as Chief of Staff of the Mayor’s Office of Riosucio.

The conduct imputed to those involved was provisionally qualified as a serious offense committed by way of guilt, for transgression of mandatory regulations.

