Home News They investigate the homicide of a lender in the corregimiento of La Loma
News

They investigate the homicide of a lender in the corregimiento of La Loma

by admin
They investigate the homicide of a lender in the corregimiento of La Loma

Reinaldo Torregroda Jaraba, 43, was killed with several gunshot wounds while riding his motorcycle in the Cañahuate neighborhood of the township of La Loma, jurisdiction of El Paso.

According to residents of this sector, the victim was shot at by two subjects who were also traveling on a motorcycle.

The different shots that the victim received left him dead on the spot.

The community surrounded the body while they notified the authorities.

Likewise, it was learned that the deceased was engaged in money loan work.

The investigation of the case was assumed by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.

See also  Hríb, Mojžis: How Mr. Schrödinger invented quantum mechanics | Interviews | .a week

You may also like

Rhino News, and more…: Spectral Illumination

Santiago will experience the pilgrimage of the Lord...

A senator for Colombia

Apple Downgraded to Sell, Lightshed Partners Risks 20%...

young people plead for a “transfer of skills...

Constitutional Court will study lawsuit that seeks to...

Scholars analyze internal and external influences | Xi...

All about composites, the appointment is still in...

Press: MILRDC denounces and condemns the complaint of...

They accept Group Action – Chocó7días.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy