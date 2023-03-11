Reinaldo Torregroda Jaraba, 43, was killed with several gunshot wounds while riding his motorcycle in the Cañahuate neighborhood of the township of La Loma, jurisdiction of El Paso.

According to residents of this sector, the victim was shot at by two subjects who were also traveling on a motorcycle.

The different shots that the victim received left him dead on the spot.

The community surrounded the body while they notified the authorities.

Likewise, it was learned that the deceased was engaged in money loan work.

The investigation of the case was assumed by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.

