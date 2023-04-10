Home News They investigate the homicide of a young man in Villavieja, Huila
They investigate the homicide of a young man in Villavieja, Huila

This morning, the authorities received a phone call reporting the presence of a lifeless body of a man in the village of Polonia, on the public road of Villavieja, Huila.

Immediately, personnel from the Sijin Baraya went to the scene and confirmed the presence of the lifeless body of Mr. Carlos Hernán Gómez Pineda, 21 years old.

The victim had multiple stab wounds in different parts of the body, including five in the thoracic region, two in the left forearm, two in the right forearm, and two in the left flank. According to the authorities, the motives for the events point to a settling of scores.

Carlos Hernán Gómez Pineda was a well-known young man from the municipality of Villavieja. The authorities are investigating whether the homicide was the result of a fight or if it was due to another type of situation.

The authorities call on the public to cooperate with any information that may be relevant to clarify the facts and capture those responsible.

