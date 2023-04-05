The National Police managed in less than 24 hours to rescue and release two 30-year-old men, from the department of Meta, who had been kidnapped in the municipality of Soacha, Cundinamarca.

These people had been detained, after they traveled to this municipality with the purpose of closing a deal to buy a yellow machine, there they met the supposed seller, who told them to get in the vehicle to go see the backhoe, there, they are intimidated with firearms and later transferred to a house in this municipality, where they were held against their will.

According to Colonel José Francisco Peña Gómez Commander of the Meta Police Department, the subjects put pressure on these two people to give them the money from the alleged negotiation, which had been agreed on through a social network, when they saw that they did not have the money. As an act of intimidation, they injure one of them with a firearm in the right leg, while the other is injured with a knife in the right arm three times, with the aim of being given the money for the value of the machinery. Seeing that they did not have the money at the time, they take their credit cards and make purchases of furniture and household appliances for the value of 20 million pesos.

They then made calls to the relatives of these two citizens to report their kidnapping, demanding the sum of 180 million pesos for their release. These people quickly informed the GAULA of the National Police of the kidnapping of their relatives.

Once the case was known, the National Police began an investigative process to find the whereabouts and rescue of these two people. Thanks to the complaint of a citizen who observed the abduction and provided characteristics of the subjects and the vehicle, it was established that they were in the Ducales neighborhood of the municipality of Soacha, Cundinamarca.

Units of the GAULA Anti-kidnapping and Extortion Group immediately deployed a tactical operational operation, surrounded the neighborhood and carried out searches of people and raids on homes in the sector.

The captors, seeing the rapid and timely reaction of the public forces, made the decision to release them near a university in the municipality of Soacha, where they were later found by GAULA uniforms, who transferred them to a hospital in order to be treated their injuries.

The rescued citizens are safe and sound again within their home.

Source: Meta Police

Related