In charge of the Prosecutor’s Office was the investigation into sexual abuseyou would have suffered a 94 year old woman in the Villa Esther sector of the municipality of Chimicha, the center of the Caesar.

The events would have happened the previous weekend. The older adult shared with other citizens in a building and went to rest, but she was reached by the subject who subjected her sexually in the house. However, the man would have been observed by other citizens that hours later they reported the case to the National Police.

“The Police immediately become aware of a type of patrol and advance the apprehension of the alleged abuser, individualize and fully identify him, but since it was not in flagrante they released him. That identity (that of the subject) was provided to the relatives of the woman.”said Juan Parra, representative of the municipality.

The older adult was taken to a care center and subjected to medical evaluations, while the family filed the complaint.

“We hope that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation will carry out the urgent acts to request the capture before a guarantee control judge,” Parra pointed out.