The Valledupar Transit agents, Fabio Enrique Zuleta Pretel and José Joaquín Baute, attached to the Municipal Transit Secretariat, are being investigated by the 11th Sectional Prosecutor’s Office, which in a public hearing charged them with the crime of concussion by way of fraud as coauthors.

In the hearing to impute charges carried out in the Second Municipal Criminal Court with guarantee control functions, it was learned that the event occurred on February 5, 2022 when the sectional prosecutor 5, Johan Ustariz, accompanied by his wife, were traveling in their vehicle on calle 19 with carrera 10, driving against the road.

Faced with this infraction, the traffic agents detained him to make the summons to which the prosecutor did not oppose because he recognized his fault, according to what was reported in the account of the facts by the 11th Prosecutor’s Office.

“The traffic agents, taking advantage of their duties, induced him to give them an undue profit, in this case, money, while they pressured him to give him money or something for ‘sodas,’ to which the prosecutor objected,” he said. the prosecutor in the case.

Due to this process, the agents were not captured, they were only called to appear before the charges were filed, for the moment they did not request an insurance measure either.

Faced with these accusations, the traffic agents did not accept charges and indicated that they requested money from the prosecutor and that they did not pressure him either.

