Defense Minister Iván Velásquez confirmed this Tuesday that an investigation has been opened into the alleged transfers of various agents based on their religious beliefs, after the director of the Police, General Henry Sanabria, was accused of having biases in this regard.

“I have heard over the weekend some statements from members of the Police who say, and not precisely attributed to General Sanabria, but rather to the leadership of the Police, that some transfers can be considered according to religious affinity,” he said. the minister told the microphones of Blu Radio.

“This is an issue that has to be reviewed and reviewed promptly,” Velásquez stressed, assuring that the investigation is not directed directly at General Sanabria, who in a recent interview stated, among other things, resorting to to “exorcisms” to carry out arrests.

Velásquez has clarified that although they respect religious beliefs, he has stressed that these cannot serve as criteria for managing the Police. Thus, he has indicated that they are already verifying “the incidence” that they may have had. “It is a matter that we are addressing and on which we will have a prompt response,” he said.

The magazine ‘Semana’ published an interview with General Sanabria, in which he acknowledged having practiced exorcisms in order to carry out arrests. “The existence of the devil is certain,” he said. In that same conversation he also linked the LGBT community to HIV disease.

“Unfortunately, since there are so many of us, there is a large LGBT community in the institution. Suddenly there is not that education that allows them to be careful in what they do,” said Sanabria, who estimated that 12,000 Colombian police officers could have HIV .

“They are protected because there are people who try to attack that community. In fact, I once said: ‘don’t mess with them, don’t make fun of them, don’t bother them’ and they confused me. They thought I was part of that communityd”, said Sanabria, stating that “one of the members of that community” tried to “flirt” with him after he came out in “defense” of them.