Home News They invite you to spend Holy Week camping on the edge of the Yhaguy in Itacurubi de la Cordillera
News

They invite you to spend Holy Week camping on the edge of the Yhaguy in Itacurubi de la Cordillera

by admin
They invite you to spend Holy Week camping on the edge of the Yhaguy in Itacurubi de la Cordillera

Asuncion, National Radio.-Holy Week is a unique opportunity to take advantage of and enjoy nature, the countryside, walks along forest trails, cross streams, appreciate the autumn sunset, silence and sunrise.

The Experimental Center for Medicinal Resources, CERM, located 1 km from the center of Itacurubi de la Cordillera, on the way to Santa Elena, offers a simple space, immersed in the nature of the Yhaguy valley, with its Experimental nursery, its forest, its path and the historic Yhaguy stream.

For this week of reflection, it offers the possibility of holding camps from Wednesday 5 to Sunday 9 April, with the possibility of camping on the banks of the Yhaguy River or in the forest.

The educational-environmental initiative invites children, youth and adults to walk a nature trail with indicative and didactic signs on medicinal plants from the local native forest.

The participants will be guided by experts who will develop the lessons in the open air, helping to complement the theoretical ones on “environmental education” that are given in the classroom.

The circuit is also aimed at families, schools, colleges and universities who wish to have an experiential experience and approach to the world of medicinal plants from the local native forest, their care and rational use of resources.

For more information, call 0982 416690.

See also  Andrea Tombolini, who is Assago's aggressor

You may also like

Deaths April 4 – El Mercurio newspaper

May this recess be productive for all

žٰİţіj_֯__й

TALKING POINTS: GP of Argentina “Just like at...

Officials from three hospitals have shelter after organized...

Do the colors we use in clothing influence...

Xbox Game Pass: Quantum Break will be back...

THEY ARREST A GANG OF ALLEGED RUBBERS, INCLUDING...

The Band of the Wolf, received recognition from...

New Opportunities, New Development and New Future——Peng Dan,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy