Asuncion, National Radio.-Holy Week is a unique opportunity to take advantage of and enjoy nature, the countryside, walks along forest trails, cross streams, appreciate the autumn sunset, silence and sunrise.

The Experimental Center for Medicinal Resources, CERM, located 1 km from the center of Itacurubi de la Cordillera, on the way to Santa Elena, offers a simple space, immersed in the nature of the Yhaguy valley, with its Experimental nursery, its forest, its path and the historic Yhaguy stream.

For this week of reflection, it offers the possibility of holding camps from Wednesday 5 to Sunday 9 April, with the possibility of camping on the banks of the Yhaguy River or in the forest.

The educational-environmental initiative invites children, youth and adults to walk a nature trail with indicative and didactic signs on medicinal plants from the local native forest.

The participants will be guided by experts who will develop the lessons in the open air, helping to complement the theoretical ones on “environmental education” that are given in the classroom.

The circuit is also aimed at families, schools, colleges and universities who wish to have an experiential experience and approach to the world of medicinal plants from the local native forest, their care and rational use of resources.

For more information, call 0982 416690.