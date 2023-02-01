The District Office of Santa Marta opened a document against two government secretaries of the Virna Jhonson administration, for alleged irregularities in the early election process in 2021 of Community Action boards in various sectors of the city.

The action fell on the officials, Bayron Arrieta Jiménez and Marcelino K-David Rada.



Byron Arrieta

In a press release, the entity exposed the declaration of nullity issued by the secretaries regarding the election of the dignitaries of the Community Action boards of the Bellavista, La Paz and Chimila 2 neighborhoods, among others.



The Public Ministry temporarily classified the offenses as “serious with very serious fault” for the aforementioned secretaries.