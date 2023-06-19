Home » They issue a statement of charges against a professor from El Copey for alleged sexual abuse
The teacher Fredys Manuel Cárdenas Mercado, investigated for alleged sexual abuse of a student in the municipality of El Copey, will face a disciplinary process by the Attorney General’s Office.

The public ministry issued a statement of charges against Cárdenas Mercado as a result of a complaint in which he was accused of abusing a girl when he worked at the Delicias San Carlos Educational Institution in the municipality.

According to the complaint, the teacher repeatedly made lewd, obscene, inappropriate comments and touching the intimate parts of the minor.

“The control body seeks to clarify the alleged acts of violation of the dignity of the minor and the principle of morality as a public servant, for the 2017 term,” said the control body.

The Prosecutor’s Office provisionally described the official’s misconduct as very serious as fraud.

ANTECEDENT

The control body in 2019 also removed the professor from his work through a ruling that was known by this means of communication.

At the time it was known that the investigation arose from events recorded during 2017 and the first half of 2018.

Apparently, the teacher, taking advantage of his position of superiority, touched the girl and intimidated her by making her lose the subject she was studying with him at the school.

However, at that time the teacher in his defense reported that he had served for more than 23 years without questioning his behavior.

He also indicated that in the educational faculty there were daily controls, where the reports of the girl appeared in which she appeared with the activities she carried out with him and other graduates.

