The Center for Oceanographic and Hydrographic Research of the Pacific (CCCP), of the General Maritime Directorate, issues a state of alert due to the strong winds that occur in the area and that will cause an increase in the height of the waves in the Colombian Pacific Basin (CPC) for this weekend.

It is recommended to maximize all security measures, especially for boats that are sailing on the high seas, those that carry out artisanal fishing activities and also for bathers who carry out activities around the beaches.

During these days there will be waves with heights between 2.0 and 3.0 meters. It is expected that by the early hours of Monday, February 20, the intensity of the winds will decrease.

The situation is under permanent monitoring by the CCCP, so its evolution and variation will be monitored.