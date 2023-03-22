Julian Andres Santa

Not having a motorcycling track in Risaralda has never been an impediment for the athletes of the department who see their love for the sport as greater and for continuing to grow in their processes and reaping triumphs for the department. This is how on this occasion, the delegation of the Risaraldense Motocross League, obtained four medals in a national valid contested in Antioquia territory.

despite the accidents

Despite the fact that the day was a bit bumpy for the representatives of Risaralda, the results were not long in coming and this is what the president of the league, Lina Loaiza, expressed. “Very happy and very satisfied with the results of our riders in the second valid national motocross that took place in Girardota, Antioquia, a very well organized event. Despite several injuries to our pilots in the competition and various technical failures, we achieved one silver and three bronze medals.”

The four medals won

“Jerónimo Damelines obtained a bronze medal in the 85-a category, despite suffering a severe fall where he fractured his finger and thus managed to get out of the competition. Sebastián Forero won a silver medal in 85-a and a bronze medal in the 125cc category, while Juan José Romero, our smallest rider, won the bronze medal in the 50 mini category”.

They wait for the motorcycling track

“We are very happy with the results, despite the fact that we still do not have a track in Risaralda, we hope that the department will collaborate with us, we are going to continue forward, leaving the Risaraldense flag high and showing our faces with our pilots”, pointed out Lina Loaiza, president of the department league.

Given:

Upcoming events of the Risaraldense Motorcycling League: Veloarena, first National Valid in Roldanillo, from April 22 to 23 and in Manizales on April 29 and 30, third National Motocross Valid.