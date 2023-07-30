Home » They kicked out earthquake survivors staying in KYK dormitory
They kicked out earthquake survivors staying in KYK dormitory

Some of the earthquake victims who became homeless in the February 6 earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş were placed in Antalya Akdeniz University Muratpaşa dormitory. The earthquake survivors, who have been staying here for months, claimed that a dormitory official went through the rooms one by one and told them that they had to leave the dormitory until Monday, July 31. The earthquake victims, who had no place to stay and were kicked out of the dormitory, gathered in the garden and reacted. “CONTAINER […]

