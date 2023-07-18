They kill a candidate for the assembly in Esmeraldas

The candidate for the National Assembly (Parliament) Rider Sánchez was assassinated in the coastal province of Esmeraldas (north), the Ecuadorian National Police reported on Monday.

“Given the criminal attack registered in Quinindé, Esmeraldas, at dawn on this day, against a candidate for assembly in the province of Esmeraldas, our specialized units have been deployed to locate the perpetrators,” he said on his Twitter account.

Sánchez was running for a political alliance that supports the candidate Otto Sonnenholzer for the Presidency in the extraordinary general elections on August 20.

“Day after day violence hits us. We are in shock over the murder of Rider Sánchez, our candidate in the province of Esmeraldas,” said Sonnenholzer, who was one of the vice presidents in the Lenín Moreno period (2017-2021).

The candidate expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the candidate for Parliament.

“We have a commitment: we will end this plague,” he said, referring to the violence registered in Ecuador, and that it is one of the main concerns of the population due to the increasing rates reported in recent months.

Precisely fighting against violence is one of the main offers of the eight presidential candidates seeking to succeed the conservative Guillermo Lasso, who cut his term in office short by dissolving the National Assembly at a time when it was preparing to vote on a possible motion of censorship against him.

By dissolving Parliament, with an opposition majority, on May 17, Lasso applied the so-called “cross death” and called for extraordinary general elections to be called. Those who are elected will complete the period for which the current ruler was elected, that is, until May 2025.

In the event that no presidential candidate obtains at least 40% of the votes and more than 10 points of advantage over the second most voted, there will be a second round on October 15 between the first two. EFE