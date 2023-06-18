Home » They killed a man in the invasion of Valledupar
They killed a man in the invasion of Valledupar

They killed a man in the invasion of Valledupar

On Calle 8 with Carrera 53 of the Altos de Pimienta invasion in Valledupar, Leo Clinton Perea Salcedo, 42, was assassinated with a firearm.

The case was registered this Friday, according to the authorities.

It was also established that the victim had shotgun pellets in his face and head.

The inhabitants of the sector told the Police that they heard several shots and when they left their houses they found the man dead on a public road. The murderers were not known because they fled the site.

