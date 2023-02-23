Home News They killed a mining operator in Chiriguaná
They killed a mining operator in Chiriguaná



On Thursday morning, subjects ended the life of the mining operator Wilfred Antonio Jimenez Ditta, in an attack with a firearm that occurred in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Chiriguana, Cesar.

According to the first versions, the operator was riding his motorcycle to work and in the section that leads to the corregimiento of La Aurora, it was apparently intercepted, by armed men.

On the mobiles they met two hypotheses: the first that the man would have resisted a theft and the other that it was an act of assassination.

Jiménez Ditta suffered four shots, for which died immediately and his body was left lying on the motorcycle on which he was moving on the rural road of the municipality.

THE PYLON learned that the mechanical technician Wilfredo Antonio Jiménez, 42 years old,worked at CHM Minería since June 2016.

The investigation was carried out by members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, who transferred the corpse to the morgue of the municipality.

