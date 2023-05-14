Home » They killed a shopkeeper in the ‘Shooting’
News

by admin
In race 39 #5G-13 in the La Nevada neighborhood of Valledupar, a man was killed by a gunshot wound.

This crime occurred this Saturday morning when the victim identified as Jairo Enrique Manjarres Ramírez, 45, was approached by subjects who shot him repeatedly.

After that, Manjarres, being badly injured, was transferred to the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, La Nevada headquarters, where he arrived without vital signs.

It was established that the deceased was the owner of a grocery store with the company name ‘La Balacera’.

The authorities indicated that this man received five gunshot wounds. The motives and authors are the subject of investigation.

