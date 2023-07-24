They killed ‘Chungo’ in the corregimiento La Mata

The man killed by a bullet was identified as Jesús Alberto Amaya Cueto, known as ‘Chungo’, in a fact recorded in the township of La Mata, jurisdiction of the municipality of La Gloria, Cesar.

The case was recorded in the 5th race of the Las Brisas neighborhood, when two subjects arrived who without saying a word shot the aforementioned in the thorax.

‘Chungo’ was helped by the public, being taken to the health center of that town, where the doctors confirmed his death.

Due to this fact, the judicial experts attached to the Criminal Investigation Section (Sijín) of the Police arrived at the hospital and carried out a technical inspection of the corpse, sending it to the Legal Medicine morgue for the necropsy.

“This event is being investigated, there is some information that is being advanced by the investigation who collected enough material evidence. There were certain versions on social networks but we await the results delivered by the bloodhounds,” a judicial source told this media outlet.

The community of the municipality of Pelaya, Cesar, is dismayed by this fact and asks the authorities to find the captures of those responsible.

