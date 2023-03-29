Home News They killed “El indio” on the right bank of Valledupar
They killed "El indio" on the right bank of Valledupar

Around 9:20 in the morning on Tuesday they found the lifeless body of a subject known as ‘The Indian’ who was assassinated in a mounted area of ​​the right bank of the Guatapuri river from Valledupar.

The habitants They found the body in the vicinity of the March 9 invasion where they notified the authorities.

“Neighborhood work is carried out with the people of the sector, who state that they have not observed anything, likewise it is recorded that the place where the events occurred it is uninhabited The motives and perpetrators are the subject of investigation”the National Police reported.

The subject of about 40 years old he died of a shot to the head. His body was transferred to Legal Medicine where they hope they can identify it.

