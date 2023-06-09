Home » They killed him while he was resting in a hammock, in Manta
They killed him while he was resting in a hammock, in Manta

They killed him while he was resting in a hammock, in Manta

A Ramon Maciasapproximately 45 years old, shot to death while resting in a hammock

The event was recorded on the morning of this Friday, June 9, 2023. It occurred in the Paraíso neighborhood, in the Los Esteros parish, in the Manta canton, Manabí province.

The victim was in the garage part of his home when he was surprised by a bullet. Macías’s body was left in the hammock in which he was resting.

See the live broadcast of this murder at the following link ► https://fb.watch/l31rBxwb7q/?mibextid=cr9u03

According to residents of the sector, at least eight shots were heard. 9mm caliber bullets were found at the crime scene.

After the alert, agents of criminalistics and the National Directorate for the Investigation of Crimes against Life, Violent Deaths, Disappearances, Kidnapping and Extortion (Dinased), they arrived at the place to carry out the first investigations, they arrived at the place.

The victim’s corpse was transferred to the forensic centerfor law autopsy.

With this crime, the Manta, Montecristi and Jaramijó district adds 102 violent deaths so far this year.

On Thursday night, in the Callejón América on 110th Street, in the Tarqui de Manta parish, two men were killed.

The victims of this violent act were identified as Ángel Santana and Iván Chávez.

Read more details of this crime in our print or digital edition this Saturday.

