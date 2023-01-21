ALEXANDER GUTIERREZ/ EL PILON

Hermes felt the Throbbing pain and sharp from the projectile of a firearm that stiffened his left arm. The pain of tissue and bone crumbled by the shotgun blast. In the tidal wave of his instant suffering, he emitted maniacal howls around the farm of his uncle Juan Calderón, a well-known cotton grower in Magdalena Grande, in the boom times. minutes before the accidental shot, was in the hall of the warehouse, arranged for the storage of cotton, engaging in conversation with the guard of the place, who had a loaded weapon. They were times of abundant harvests and prosperous trade; but it was also the time of the sneaky robbersfrom whom the landowners sought to prevent themselves in any way.

Hermes was a friend of the sentinel. She would talk to him about his military epics that had taken place in some past time of his imagination. During his short stay at the school, he had the most revealing moment of his life one morning in April when the literature teacher quoted a passage from Sophocles in which Hermes (the Greek) convinces Philoctetes to join the Trojan War in the Greek side. Since then, Hermes resolved to be the human equivalent of olympic god, the incarnated Hermes who would make known the will of his divine namesake. He would even choose to die on an unknown promontory in the Serranía del Perijá, from where he was transported to Mount Olympus, before being handed over, by the god who guides the paths of death, to the ferryman Charon.

– So they disarm when they are in the barracks! said Hermes to the sentinel, as he tried to strip him of his weapon in a sleight of hand jerk.

The movement was so fast that the guard was unable to prevent it. And so sudden that, when he wanted to stop it, Hermes was already raging in pain with the damaged flesh on his arm.

– Oh my arm! Oh my arm! proclaimed Hermes with bloody skin, while he ran disoriented towards the cellar.

In a deranged reaction, his brother, Juan Manuel, beat the sentinel with enormous force, who fell, inert, to the ground; and with the same shotgun, he refused to shoot her, after hearing Hermes utter in his confusion:

– Don’t do anything to him! I was to blame for pulling the gun from him!

Hermes’ timorous madness had been engendered with his very being, when he was floating in that dense and sticky water, in his mother’s womb, before birth. The midwife who attended the birth, a voracious reader of Greek parchments and who also had a reputation as a fortune teller, said to the child’s mother: “dshould be called Hermes, after the ancient god of the roads.. And the shot that marked the beginning of a nomadic life, self-conscious and disrupted by vice, was anticipated 17 years. He summed up the premonition in a single sentence: “It will be like the crazy people for whom nothing is difficult or far away”. The mother would not be able to know the real consequences of the prediction. She died of consumption, three months after giving birth to her.

For the time when that freshness of puberty exuded, before the event that marked the inflection point of his existence and spurred his madness as had not been known until then, Hermes was the possessor of a simple and pragmatic intelligence. He attended the third year of high school at the municipal public school, where he excelled as an amateur cartoonist. He wrote with the lyrics of romantic and infatuated men, he sang with frenzy the vallenatos by Alfredo Gutierrez and on free afternoons in that village of bahareque houses, she taught her nieces to read in Creole Spanish. Some time later, he would abandon his studies, enlivened by the ephemeral profits of the cotton bonanza in the region.

The first indications of her dementia also indicated the fulfillment of the midwife’s prognosis. Months after the operation in which a plate was embedded in his arm, Hermes would not stop wearing long-sleeved shirts; he became a ragged wanderer, with weathered skin, fiery eyes, shaggy hair, and a scruffy, yellowish beard. During the walks on bare feet through the towns and corregimientos of the Chief Upar, was delirious under the influence of cannabis. He also began to read the holy scriptures and to break idolatrous images and poles, considering them unmistakable signs of Satan. He began to suffer from autism and to smile in a simulated way at any foreign stimulus.

During that time, Hermes used to frequent the public market and the Custodio store, in his vernacular municipality, known as the town of strange streets. On one occasion, in the busiest corner of the market square, he delivered a forceful punch to Leonardo Torres, a cock sucker, who had hidden some sweets that he had bought minutes before. “There he is, for screwing up Hermes’s life”, said the mob that witnessed the vindictive act.

On another occasion, the old Monroy, A day laborer from the province was collecting corn in the Tocaimo corregimiento. He suspended his work for a moment to go buy half a dozen barbaric tobacco. He moved along a trail of nameless twists and turns. On the way he met Hermes, to whom he asked:

– What are you doing here?

– And you, too, what are you doing here? he counter-asked.

– Gathering millet, replied old Monroy.

– Well, I’m going there too. Hermes assured.

Old Monroy, knowing that Hermes had recently become the guardian of the roads and protector of merchants and laborers, he took him to the farm where he was working and ordered for him a plate of fried meat with floury cassava.

Invested in the authority that came from being the guardian of roads and paths, Hermes was stationed at the Hotel América, an old meeting point for people who came from different towns founded by the chief Upar, a resting place for many foreigners in the municipality of strange streets. The travelers were convinced that he was a simple street dweller, until he announced stridently, while he gave off the line of cigarette smoke contained in his lungs:

– I, emissary of the god of roads, will guard your entry and exit, from now on and forever!

The nation was experiencing moments of great social and political instability. At the time of national front, the popular resistance factions that seemed to be innocuous, gave rise to colossal guerrilla structures throughout the country. Gone was the dream of those who said: < > . Hermes became known for the guerrilla front that operated in the foothills of the Serranía del Perijá. < > , He said. At that time, to everyone who treated him crazy, he replied: < >.

On his countless nomadic routes, Hermes recalled the adventures of knights-errant who had been before him and whose exploits he had read about in the books of the ‘The baton’ library, a fan of Cervantes and Marxist reading, with whom he became friends long before the episode in which his arm was disfigured. He asserted himself with the idea that the life of wandering men is subject to a thousand dangers, that < >.

One afternoon at the end of the century, Hermes went to hell towards the southern territories of Cacique Upar, obsessed by the effects of marijuana. He dispensed with long-sleeved shirts. He had agreed with the gods to be transposed from a promontory unknown from the Andean mountain range to Mount Olympus. Your mission on earth it was already fulfilled. He sang:

Like the tender flowers of a rose bush

Like two diamond pearls of a treasure

They are your eyes, green like nature, beautiful vegetable beauty

Green eyes, that enchant me, captivate me all my life

Green eyes like the sea, I want them for myself

Do not stop looking at me, because I can die

At that moment, a legion of the tribu Yukpa that, upon seeing his glittering platinum and his infernal eyes, they conceived him as a supernatural being and struck with their cutlass until they consummated his death. Wild dogs and carrion birds soon did their homework. By then, Hermes was already in the idyllic mount of the Gods of Olympus, where he would spend another life, before leaving with the ferryman Charon. The next day, he guerrilla Commander, Upon witnessing the vultures devouring the last bones of the corpse, he sent his men to call the chief of the tribe. When he arrived, he champion revolutionary asked:

– Why was Hermes killed?

Because we thought it was him. diablo.