They lay the first stone for the construction of a water treatment plant near Lake Ilopango – Diario La Huella

The Government of El Salvador, through the National Administration of Aqueducts and Sewers (ANDA), laid the first stone for the construction of the Lake Ilopango Purification Assistance project. This is possible thanks to the support of the People’s Republic of China, which has placed its trust in the country.

This work, which is part of the Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement between the Governments of China and El Salvador, will strengthen the supply for more than 250 thousand inhabitants of the municipalities of Soyapango, Ilopango, San Martín, San Marcos, Santo Tomás, Santiago Texacuangos and San Francisco Chinameca.

This project will be executed over a period of three years and will contribute to increasing production by 306 liters per second, which will strengthen the supply and, at the same time, will lead to expanding coverage in the seven municipalities in the southern zone of the Greater San Salvador.

As part of the work included in this work, a battery of eight wells will be drilled in an area near the lake and the construction of a conventional water treatment plant, which will consist of flocculation, sedimentation, filtration and disinfection processes that will ensure the quality of the water. Also the installation of impellence line, electromechanical equipment and new electrical lines.

The ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in El Salvador, Zhang Yanhui, was also present at the activity: “It is a time of very large harvests, I want to congratulate both countries and technical groups that have contributed to the success of this project, which is going to be divided into three parts: drilling wells, purification and water transshipment. It will be built with assistance from China, the construction period is 30 months,” he indicated.