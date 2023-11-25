Home » They legalized the capture of one of the suspects of the robbery at Silvestre Dangond’s house
They legalized the capture of one of the suspects of the robbery at Silvestre Dangond's house

They legalized the capture of one of the suspects of the robbery at Silvestre Dangond's house

Luz Enith Orozco Troya, captured as a suspect of participating in the theft that occurred in the house of Silvestre Dangond, in Valledupar, was presented before the First Municipal Criminal Court with Guarantees Control Functions of this capital.

At the hearing, the capture and also the search and seizure of evidentiary material elements found in the defendant’s house, which were allegedly the property of the singer and his wife, such as perfumes and bags of recognized and high-value brands, were legalized. the same as five million pesos in cash, in bills of different denominations.

However, it was also learned that the defense alleged that the money was the product of savings and ticket sales that the defendant had made over a period of time.

It should be noted that this process is just beginning and the hearing for the charging of charges and the security measure is still pending, which were pending to take place next week because the prosecutor in the case requested time to complete collecting the evidentiary elements such as the videos. of the home’s security cameras.

