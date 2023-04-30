They lit it up and ran away… ridicule and criticism of Ali Amal Al-Assiouti, a member of “Shameless 1”, who fled with her foreign passport after her publication, “The Thing of Criticism”.

Sudani Net:

A member of “Shameless 1”, who holds an English passport, Amal Al-Assiouti, fled to Britain via air evacuation.

According to social media pioneers, Amal, who has dual citizenship, was among the participants of “Qaht 1” in the security and military reform workshop.

Amal Al-Assiuti had written a leaflet attached to a picture of her accompanied by English soldiers, in which she criticized the army’s measures at Wadi Sayedna military base.

And she quickly deleted her post after hundreds of comments mocking her escape, despite her post on March 14, in which she wrote “The Rahafa Criticism.”

