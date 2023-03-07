Home News They lived an unforgettable experience – El Diario
They lived an unforgettable experience – El Diario

They lived an unforgettable experience – El Diario

Julian Andres Santa

Daniela Moncada, Camila Castrillón and Ángela Alzate, are the three representatives of Risaraldense rugby before the world who lived an unforgettable experience with the Tucanes Femenino team of the Colombian team, when they played in Vancouver, Canada, the fifth stop of the World Rugby Sevens, first great international challenge in the 2023 calendar, where they left the name of the department and the country at the top.

Against the best in the world

That is how dSince Atlanta 2016, Colombia has not participated in a World Tour, a tournament in which the great teams of the world face each other in Rugby Sevenswhat allowed toucans have important blank to continue with the competitions towards the next challenge in South Africa at the end of April.

An unforgettable experience

For both Daniela, Camila and Ángela, being in Canadian territory with the Colombian team and competing against the best exponents of world rugby is a more than unforgettable experience. This is exactly what he points out Daniela Moncada. “The experience of this tournament was very nice because it was a great start to the year to know how we are doing for all that this 2023 competitions awaits us and coming to this high-level tournament is something that fills us with many lessons and is what we need, to continue having training to be a better team”.

The great challenge is to be able to go to the Olympics

Many more competitions are already coming, we are happy with some matches that we were able to play against Fiji, against Brazil and it is obviously to continue working to achieve our goal, which is to qualify for the Olympic Games”.

Three Risaralda ambassadors

Risaraldense rugby is going through a great moment and the three ambassadors are the best example of this, making visible the outstanding processes in the department. “It is very good because it is more experience that we bring to the region and see that there is a lot of talent, also having the opportunity to share this with my sister in this case is an incredible feeling. Hopefully there can be more support for the girls so that many more talents in our region come out ”, Daniela pointed out.

We learned too much”

Expresa Camila Castrillón: “It was an unforgettable experience where we really learned a lot because in Colombia we have a game that is perhaps somewhat slow, compared to what we were able to experience here, much faster and more dynamic and it was very exciting since it was meeting people that we constantly saw through the applications, people who traveled the world playing rugby”.

Also thinking about Nationals

Lastly, he thus described Angela Alzate this important competition. “The experience personally was very gratifying, being at the highest level of rugby sevens, share and be against the best in the world. It was a tournament of a lot of learning, experiences are gained on a personal and group level and this will also take it to our region and start working towards the goal of the National Games. One obviously remains with the responsibility of continuing to grow, to continue training and improving for future opportunities and to continue earning a spot in the national team. Very happy for the opportunity and grateful”.

Colombian results

Colombia 0-60 New Zealand

Colombia 24-42 Fiji

Colombia 0-57 Great Britain

Colombia 0-43 Japan

Colombia 12-26 Brazil

