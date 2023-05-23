Home » They locate three dead mountaineers in Switzerland – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
They locate three dead mountaineers in Switzerland

The Swiss authorities reported that three mountaineers from the Netherlands, missing since Friday, were found dead on Sunday at the foot of a glacier in the canton of Valais, in southern Switzerland.

According to the first elements of the investigation, it is not ruled out that the three victims, two men aged 32 and 40, and a 30-year-old woman, resident in the canton of Bern, died due to an avalanche, the statement from the public prosecutor’s office specified. Valais and the cantonal police.

The bodies were found on Sunday mid-morning on the Jegi glacier, in the Blattern commune, after a search operation launched on Saturday afternoon with the help of helicopters.

