They look alike? Nelson Velásquez already has a sculpture of him in San Juan del Cesar

In Plaza Santander in the municipality of San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira, The sculpture of the singer Nelson Velásquez was unveiled within the framework of the 46th version of the National Vallenata Music Composers Festivalwhere he is one of those honored along with ‘Beto’ Zabaleta.

With this tribute, the people of San Juan highlight the contribution of the artist to Vallenata music, who could not hold back his tears and cried with emotion in front of his followers and friends.

“Thanks to God, to my old lady, to my friends who always taught me to believe in things and those who have helped me believe in what I knew I could do. I said that San Juan was elusive, but they told me that I had to get closer to people and I realize that San Juan loves me and takes me deeper into his heart”said Nelson Velasquez.

The gesture of the Mayor’s Office of San Juan was applauded by followers of Vallenato folklore, however, some have stated that the sculpture does not look very similar and have joked that it is the replica of the footballer Lionel Messi.

He In charge of doing the work was the sculptor José Tobías Hinojosa. The event was also attended by the mayor of San Juan, Álvaro Díaz; the folklorist and president of the National Composers Festival, Álvaro Álvarez, and the composer Roberto Calderón.

