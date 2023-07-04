They look for an anteater killer in Valle del Cauca

There is outrage in Valle del Cauca over the murder of an anteater that was attacked with a machete by a sugar cane cutter.

The fact, broadcast on video, was rejected by the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Valle del Cauca, CVC, which stressed that this type of action is a crime.

“In the last few hours we learned of a video circulating on social networks where a man, apparently a sugarcane cutter, is seen savagely killing an anteater,” says the statement in the environmental entity.

“We do not know for sure the exact origin or date of the video, but we categorically reject the brutality of this person and the way in which he is merciless against this poor animal, which is a harmless species and typical of our ecosystems,” adds the CVC.

Punishment

The corporation asked the public to “help us identify this person so that the full weight of the law falls against him.”

“His actions are a crime defined in the regulations and we will do everything in our power to prosecute him,” added the statement from the environmental entity.

“We reiterate that wildlife animals have the right to life and deserve our respect and protection,” says the statement from the environmental entity.

Investigation

The Attorney General’s Office opened criminal notice for this case of animal abuse that, according to the investigative body, occurred in the municipality of El Cerrito, Valle del Cauca.

“In coordination with @CarabinerosCol, progress is being made in the collection of information and probative material that allows the prosecution of the alleged perpetrator,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

a harmless species

The anteater does not pose a direct threat to humans; its main diet consists of ants and termites, so it does not have the need to hunt large prey or compete for resources with other carnivores.

Their long, sticky tongue, along with their strong claws, allow them to feed efficiently without relying on other animals.

The anteater also plays an important role in the ecosystem.

Their specialized diet of ants and termites helps control the population of these insects, which in turn can have a positive impact on local ecosystems.

By removing a considerable number of these insects, anteaters can help regulate the balance of ecosystems, avoiding possible outbreaks of pests and contributing to the health of the forests and jungles where they live.

In addition, due to its arboreal way of life and its ability to climb trees, the anteater helps to disperse the seeds of plants in its environment.

These seeds can fall to the ground after the anteater feeds on the fruits or flowers, favoring the regeneration of forests and contributing to the diversity of plant species.

