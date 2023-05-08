They maintain deployments to prevent speculation and unjustified increase in prices of the basic basket – Diario La Página

The Consumer Ombudsman maintains operations and audits in the country’s markets and in wholesale stores, to ensure that the population pays fair prices for food. This year alone, more than 14,000 inspections have been recorded.

The intensification of these inspections were ordered more than a year ago by the President, to take care of the pocket of Salvadorans, given the world inflation generated, mainly, by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Last year, more than 144,000 verifications were carried out, today we already have more than 14,000 verifications at the national level and this has contributed to the fact that, despite this impact of the global price crisis that has affected the entire world, our country between at the lowest inflation rates,” said the president of the Consumer Advocacy Office, Ricardo Salazar.

As a result of this and other measures carried out by the Government, El Salvador remains one of the countries in the region with the lowest inflation rate. At the end of March the country had an inflation rate of 6.05%, when other countries such as Nicaragua closed with a rate of 10.39%, Honduras 9.05% and Guatemala 8.71%.

“This is the result of these economic relief measures, such as the exemption from tariffs on more than 29 basic basket products, including meat, fruits and vegetables, and basic grains. This has made it easier to have a greater product offer,” recalled the official.

Another of the efforts that is carried out so that the population can perceive lower prices in food are the Agro Markets. This is an initiative developed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) and which represents significant savings of between 20% and 30% for consumers.

These economic relief measures promptly promoted by the Government have made it possible to cushion part of the impact produced by inflation in all the countries of the world.