They make a surveillance visit to the El Roble mining company, in Carmen de Atrato

Codechocó, in coordination with the National Mining Agency, carried out a control and surveillance visit to the operations of the El Roble SA mining company, to verify compliance with the actions enshrined in the Environmental Management Plan, which was adopted by Resolution No. 0030 of 2001.

The conference was carried out by an interdisciplinary team from the Corporation’s Environmental Quality and Control Branch made up of an ecologist, civil and environmental engineers, biologists, among others, who verified compliance with environmental regulations within the framework of concession permits. of water and discharges; In addition, the proper functioning of the monitoring stations located in the upper basin of the Atrato River. Additionally, the progress of the reforestation and forest compensation program implemented in the area was reviewed.

On the other hand, the Risk Management team carried out the inspection of the dams and tailings deposits to verify the stability of the slopes, based on the geotechnical instrumentation reports, the inventory of erosion sources, the state of the roads and progress in the construction of civil works for water management.

“When an Environmental Management Plan is granted, it contains a series of environmental conditions and obligations for the operation of certain economic activities, which are periodically verified to guarantee their compliance, the protection of natural resources and the well-being of communities, That is why Codechocó, in compliance with its actions, carries out this type of visits that is required by environmental regulations,” said Arnold Rincón, director of Codechocó.

