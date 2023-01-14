Starting at 8:30 p.m., the traditional bike ride will begin, connecting urban landmarks as articulators of memory. And starting at 11:00 p.m., very close to the exact time the 1929 mega-earthquake occurred, the traditional Memory Alert will be held at the Cathedral of Chillán. From the organization they explained that this year it will be a musical and light event where the participants of the cycle ride and the public that come, as every year, to this instance of memory and reflection will meet.

It should be noted that throughout January 24 a seismological simulator will be operating on the esplanade of the Ñuble Regional Government in order to explain the risks and how to prevent threats from earthquakes such as the one that occurred in 1939.

All activities are free and open to the community.

Earthquake

The 1939 earthquake is one of the most momentous historical events in the history of Chillán. Its consequences are reflected today in the buildings that were built in the historic center of our city after the earthquake, as well as in the communities that inhabit them.

Over the last few years, different researchers have reached new conclusions regarding the tragedy that forever changed the face of the city. According to data from UPA, the problems generated by the catastrophe occurred in all areas. Only in the toilet, the destruction reached such a level that many of its basic service infrastructures were completely unable to function. Among them drinking water.