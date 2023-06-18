Home » They march to demand the release of hostages in Pelaya
They march to demand the release of hostages in Pelaya

The inhabitants of the municipality of Pelaya, in the department of Cesar, marched to demand the release of the merchant Maira Beltrán Quintero and the rancher Jesús Quintero, who were kidnapped on June 15 and 16, respectively.

With banners, posters and shirts alluding to peace, the residents walked through the main streets of the city in a peaceful protest, also requesting the presence of the authorities to ensure the security of the area.

Maira Beltrán Quintero would have been kidnapped when she was exercising on the road that leads from Pelaya to the village of Costilla, where she was intercepted by criminals on a motorcycle.

For his part, Jesús Quintero, popularly known as ‘Churo Ballena’, was kidnapped when he was visiting his plot located in the village of Caño Suciowhere the armed criminals arrived.

Given these facts, the authorities offered a reward of $50 million pesos to anyone who provides information on the kidnapping of citizens.

According to the authorities, in the area there is a presence of dissidents from the Farc, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, the AGC and the ELN.

