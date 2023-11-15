Home » They murder the owner of a hardware store in Montecristi
News

They murder the owner of a hardware store in Montecristi

date 2023-11-15

They murder the owner of a hardware store in Montecristi

A man was murdered the afternoon of this Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in the Tierra Santa neighborhood, in the Montecristi canton, province of Manabí.

The victim was identified by his relatives as Gustavo Luis Velásquez García.

The armed attack occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m., outside a hardware store that was owned by the victim.

The murderers were traveling in a red double cab truck and when they saw Velásquez they shot him and fled.

The inhabitants of the sector indicated that they heard gunshots and after several minutes they went out to see what it was about and came across the scene.

Two injuries were reported in the event, one of them would be a three-year-old child, but the information is not yet official.

Police personnel went to the site to gather evidence and begin the respective investigation.

Meanwhile, the merchant’s body was taken to the forensic center for the necessary procedures.

With this fact there are already 265 violent deaths in the Manta, Montecristi and Jaramijó cantons.

