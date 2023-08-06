They murdered a Monterian athlete in the Alfonso López de Valledupar square

This Saturday afternoon, the athlete Pedro Reyes, 45 years old, was killed by criminals when he was passing through the vicinity of the Alfonso López squarecenter Valledupar.

According to preliminary information, the athlete was walking through the historic center of the city when he was approached by a man on a motorcycle to strip him of his cell phone. The victim would have resisted the robbery, for which he was hit with a firearm by the subject, leaving his body lying on the ground before the eyes of passers-by.

The authorities reported that some subjects were captured, who would be the alleged murderers of Pedro Reyes.

EL PILÓN knew that The victim had arrived in Valledupar a few hours ago, a native of the city of Montería, to participate in the Valle de Upar Half Marathon, that will take place this Sunday, August 6 in the capital of Cesar.

