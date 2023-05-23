motorized they murdered a policeman the early morning of this Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The violent event occurred in the Las Delicias cooperative, belonging to Bastion Flowernorthwest of Guayaquil.

At the time of attackhe police server was moving in a car Kia. He had left his day and was heading to her home.

Although the agent got out of the car to try to flee, the projectiles hit him and his body was left lying on the street.

The crime occurred near an educational unit, an area where a few days ago they killed a student.

He policeman murdered It is Andrés Sánchez, 32 years old. He was a second corporal of the Police and was on duty in the New Prosperina district.

This district is one of the most conflictive in the city of Guayaquil.

For his part, the Police Commander, Fausto Salinas, lamented the death of Corporal Sánchez and wished his family strength in the face of their loss.

The Police said that the agent was the victim of a violent act in Guayaquil.

A week ago, two policemen who were guarding the caravan of the mayor of duran, Luis Chonillowere killed during a armed attack against the official.