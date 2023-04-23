They murdered a street inhabitant in the south of Neiva

In a tragic event recorded yesterday afternoon, a 34-year-old street person identified as ‘Jaime’ lost his life after being the victim of a fight with a sharp weapon in the south of the Huilense capital.

The events occurred around 5:39 pm in the 15A No 1A-24 race, San Martín neighborhood, where the deceased today received several irregular wounds in the left mammary region.

The man was picked up by a police vehicle that rushed him to the University Hospital, however, he arrived without vital signs.

According to information provided by the authorities, Jaime had a criminal record for theft, trafficking, manufacture or possession of narcotic drugs and reception.

He also registered an admission to prison for a sentence of two years and three months in prison for qualified and aggravated robbery in Neiva in 2019.

The authorities are already carrying out the corresponding investigations to find the whereabouts of the person(s) responsible for this unfortunate act and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, the community of the San Martin neighborhood is dismayed by what happened and asks the authorities for a greater presence in the area to prevent this type of violent situation.

It was unofficially known that a minor would be the alleged perpetrator of the crime and would be fully identified.

Authorities are working on collecting evidence in the sector where the crime occurred and taking testimonies from possible eyewitnesses in order to take the alleged murderer under judicial custody before the competent authority.

The body of ‘Jaime’ was taken to Legal Medicine, waiting for his relatives to carry out the necessary procedure to claim his body and say goodbye to him.