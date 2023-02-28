Home News They murdered a vaccinator from Fedegán south of Cesar
They murdered a vaccinator from Fedegán south of Cesar

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, criminals ended the life of the vaccinator Jaider Vega Santiago, in facts registered in the sector of the kisses, rural area of ​​the municipality of La Gloria, south of Cesar.

Initial versions report that Vega Santiago He left to vaccinate some cattle from a farm to his place of residence, but on the way he would have been intercepted by criminals who shot him with a firearm.

Vega was a vaccinator of the FNational Federation of Cattlemen, Fedegán, for which the president of this institution José Félix Lafaurie, rejected the crime and indicated that it allegedly happened by stealing the victim’s motorcycle.

Harsh insecurity lives the ranchers. Criminal structures split into common crime”Lafaurie specified.

On the contrary, the authorities indicated that The motives for the homicide are yet to be determined. and that the investigation was assumed by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Jaider Vega Santiago was known in the region for his work and lived in the village of San Pablo de Los Besotes.

