TARANTO – 190 nurses from the province of Taranto did not have a certified e-mail address and were suspended from the register, which is the basic requirement for practicing the profession and is also required by law. To re-enroll, suspended nurses will have to follow a path that will allow them to re-enter the professional register after having acquired a digital home. The suspension was adopted by the Order of Nursing Professions of Taranto, led by the president Pierpaolo Volpe, who sent a registered letter to the interested parties where, highlighting the non-activation of the pec, notification that “as of the date of receipt of this letter, it must be considered suspended by ‘register “.

Volpe also points out that “the exercise of the profession is subject to registration in the register without which the crime of abusive exercise of the profession is punishable pursuant to article 348 of the Criminal Code”. Volpe also informed the Taranto Public Prosecutor’s Office, the ASL Taranto, of this situation, which involves an important number of professionals, for nurses who may be employees of public structures, professional associations throughout Italy, the ministries of health and Interni, the Carabinieri Command of the Health Unit and the Regional Health Department. Initially, there were about 1,200 nurses without pec, a number that was then reduced to 700 thanks to a series of notices and reminders. The latest invitations have made it possible to skim the 700 remaining to 190.