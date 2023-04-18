They offer $30 million for information on thieves in Valledupar

The authorities in Valledupar established the payment of $30 million as a reward for information that allows the capture and prosecution of criminal structures dedicated to the theft of homes in this capital.

The agreement was reached between the National Police, the Government of Cesar and the Mayor of Valledupar.

It should be noted that in recent days in a house in the Novalito neighborhood, a millionaire theft was recorded when criminals entered, gagged the owners and employees and took various items of value and cash.

Also during the recent weekend, a university student was wounded with a shot in the leg when he was the victim of two robbers in the Historic Center.

This situation has plagued the citizens who are demanding greater operations by the Police in all sectors.

