They offer a great level in the Su Cupo.com Cup

Julian Andres Santa

The fifth version of the Su Cupo.com Cup continues underway, a traditional amateur soccer contest that is gaining more and more followers, where its main attraction is to have several former professional players, who show that talent does not pass despite of the years.

20 teams participate

Marco Antonio Rueda, director and organizer of this contest, highlighted the high level of competition of the teams and that on this occasion they have 20 participants, which undoubtedly makes the cup more demanding. In group A, the Arepas Da Gusto squad is the leader with 10 units, followed by Morumbí Cartago with nine. For their part, in group B, two teams share the lead with 12 points: Magic Box and Yeimons Jeans, followed by Audifarma with 10 points.

Sixth date schedule. Saturday July 1

Sun of Olympus Court

2:00 pm The Gas Warehouse vs Morumbi Cartago

4:00pm Arepas Da Gusto vs Fresmar Casino El Faraón

6:00pm Magic Box vs Empumar MACG

8:00pm Firefighter and Friends vs The Great Family Zion 712

Palo Grande Court

2:00 pm Audifarma vs The Temple of Sport

4:00pm Yeimons Jeans vs Barbershop Zona U

6:00 p.m. Pumas Muebles LM vs El Combo de Mosco

Morelia Court

4:00pm Palo Grande British Plumbers vs Renault Motrio

Given:

The following matches have been postponed: Carllantas y Servicios vs Ferrepinturas Harkatroon and Multisalud Caldas vs Ferreherramientas Prescott.

scorers

Cesar Villa. Magic Box. 10 goals

Mario Grisales. The Temple of Sport. 7 goals

Julio Cesar Renteria. Yeimons Jeans. 7 goals

