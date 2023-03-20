Home News They offer a million-dollar reward for those responsible for the massacre in Barranquilla
News

They offer a million-dollar reward for those responsible for the massacre in Barranquilla

by admin
They offer a million-dollar reward for those responsible for the massacre in Barranquilla

The Barranquilla authorities offered a reward of up to $50 million pesos to find the whereabouts of those responsible for the massacre that took place on the night of Sunday, March 19, in the city, where 5 people lost their lives and another 19 were injured.

Some party attendees, who became direct witnesses, have reported on social networks that men dressed in black They arrived at the celebration on four motorcycles and began to shoot indiscriminately against the attendees.

Given this, General Jorge Urquijo, commander of the unit, assured that a specialized group from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the National Police He moved to Barranquilla to support the investigations.

The massacre occurred in the Villanueva neighborhood, La Loma sector, in the historical center of the capital of the Atlantic, while a group of people enjoyed a party. With this, there are already two mass murders in the city so far this year; the first happened on January 29, when 4 people died inside a commercial premises.

See also  Subjects outside the law harassed a group of soldiers in Saravena

You may also like

Insights into the ritual past of an ancient...

The French government survives a vote of no...

Essener does not want to leave the burning...

Developments in the political process in Sudan… A...

Nestlé and UNESCO will support young people from...

Special Olympics athletes in Schladming: “Come on today”

Presidential Office “Invitation of G7 leaders, affirmative measures...

A man is riddled with shots in La...

Desy enters into cooperation with institute in Chicago...

The throats of the trained administrative staff resound...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy