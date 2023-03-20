The Barranquilla authorities offered a reward of up to $50 million pesos to find the whereabouts of those responsible for the massacre that took place on the night of Sunday, March 19, in the city, where 5 people lost their lives and another 19 were injured.

Some party attendees, who became direct witnesses, have reported on social networks that men dressed in black They arrived at the celebration on four motorcycles and began to shoot indiscriminately against the attendees.

Given this, General Jorge Urquijo, commander of the unit, assured that a specialized group from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the National Police He moved to Barranquilla to support the investigations.

The massacre occurred in the Villanueva neighborhood, La Loma sector, in the historical center of the capital of the Atlantic, while a group of people enjoyed a party. With this, there are already two mass murders in the city so far this year; the first happened on January 29, when 4 people died inside a commercial premises.