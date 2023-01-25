A reward of ten million pesos was offered by the Mayor’s Office of Jamundí for information that would allow those responsible for the death of the athlete from Jamundí Sebastián Guzmán to be found.

The announcement was made by Mayor Andrés Felipe Ramírez, who reported that his administration has also made a psychosocial team available to accompany the athlete’s family.

The president reported that the authorities have indications of the alleged perpetrators and it is expected to validate the information to clarify the situation.

Ramírez called for these types of situations that take the lives of young people to stop occurring in the municipality.

The mayor rejected the crime and demanded a prompt investigation to find those responsible.

The fact

As will be remembered, the violent death of the soccer player occurred last Monday when he was attacked with a firearm and although he arrived at a care center alive, he died.

Guzmán would soon travel to Miami to participate in a soccer tournament with several colleagues and seek new horizons.

The footballer belonged to the Lerma Talentos Colombia FC NS sports club, which in a message on social networks called for justice, while asking that violent acts like this not happen again.

Photo: The Jamundí Mayor’s Office offered a reward for the capture of Sebastián Guzmán’s murderers.

