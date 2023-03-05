Home News They offer a reward for information that allows those responsible for the robbery suffered by an athlete from Huila to be arrested
News

They offer a reward for information that allows those responsible for the robbery suffered by an athlete from Huila to be arrested

by admin
They offer a reward for information that allows those responsible for the robbery suffered by an athlete from Huila to be arrested

After the assault and robbery suffered by the Huilense marcher in Bogotá, authorities offer a reward of 10 million pesos for information.

The incident took place this Saturday morning in the Simón Bolívar park in the Colombian capital, where the athlete Manuel Esteban Soto was approached by thieves who attacked him in the face, took his bicycle and his watch.

“We are aware of this information and we immediately begin an investigation to identify, individualize, recover the bicycle and bring justice to these two criminals,” said General Carlos Triana.

Soto had to be taken to a care center, where they treated the wounds he suffered on his face.

See also  Wang Shuguang visits and condolences to retired veteran cadres_Hulunbuir News-Hulunbuir Daily

You may also like

Ariana DeBose and Amanda Seyfried in a new...

Judge who was a victim of theft in...

Fire in the barracks, one dead and one...

Citizen participation is a right of all

The art that heals. The museums of Brescia...

Demolition of the Olympic swimming pools reached 95%.

Florence, the first photo of Conte-Schlein-Landini at the...

New online course on Lands Design for Rhino

My mission in Brazil is not over, announces...

Here is the future growth trajectory of green...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy