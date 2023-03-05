After the assault and robbery suffered by the Huilense marcher in Bogotá, authorities offer a reward of 10 million pesos for information.

The incident took place this Saturday morning in the Simón Bolívar park in the Colombian capital, where the athlete Manuel Esteban Soto was approached by thieves who attacked him in the face, took his bicycle and his watch.

“We are aware of this information and we immediately begin an investigation to identify, individualize, recover the bicycle and bring justice to these two criminals,” said General Carlos Triana.

Soto had to be taken to a care center, where they treated the wounds he suffered on his face.